Glee star Lea Michele has opened up online about the realities of post-pregnancy.

The 34 year old uploaded photos onto her Instagram on Wednesday to show her hair loss which is still prevalent 4 months after giving birth to her son, Ever.

“The postpartum hair loss is real,” she captioned with a sad face emoji.

According to Heathline Parenthood, “Hormones are the biggest reason for your pregnancy hair changes and postpartum hair loss.”

“During pregnancy, your hair loss decreases,” this is due to higher levels of Estrogen as well as increased blood circulation that your body experiences.

“So after your baby arrives and your hormone levels drop, your hair makes up for lost time by falling out in much bigger clumps than it normally does…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Healthline, hair loss can peak roughly 4 months after birth which means Lea must be experiencing the most right now.

In a second post, she posted a selfie with her current long hair captioning, “Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner.”

But I imagine it’s all worth it to be able to wear matching outfits with your adorable new bub like she is below.

“New year… still matching,” she wrote as Ever and herself wear matching stripey pyjamas.

Advertisement