Finally some LOVELY news from the Glee cast.

Jenna Ushkowitz played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, a pioneer as an Asian American character with a stutter that the world fell in love with.

She posted about her engagement yesterday with the caption “Yes, a million times, yes”, with her partner and adorable little dog.

Demi Lovato commented on the post three times, saying “OMG JENNNAAAAA!!!!!”, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU” and then “DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP”, which is the kind of friendship response you want when you announce your engagement!

 

