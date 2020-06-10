A teenager in China was comatosed for five days after drinking too much boba tea.

The 18-year old had two cups a day for almost 4 weeks, her sugar levels lead to her hospitalisation.

Now dubbed ‘Bubble Tea Girl’, she recorded blood sugar levels 25 times higher than average.

The hospital reported that the girl was in a diabetic coma caused by hyperglycaemia ie) high blood sugar.

She reported common symptoms of diabetic ketoacidosis (where your blood creates too much acid to combat the sugar) which include thirst and nausea.

It’s not the first time a case like this has happened in China, with a 13-year-old boy requiring emergency surgery after struggling to digested the tapioca ‘pearls’ which had formed large lumps in his intestine.

