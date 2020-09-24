Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together.

In a Twitter post, Malik wrote “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.’’

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the new dad continued. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

No news on a name yet..