It seems there’s a celeb baby boom happening at the moment while we’re all stuck in self-isolation!

First there was Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarenegger. Then Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. And now reports suggest that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby too!

TMZ is reporting that family sources have confirmed the exciting news, saying that Gigi is about 20 weeks along in the pregnancy. Numerous other publications are also reporting the news, although they say it’s unclear how far along Gigi is.

It’s also unclear whether the sex of the baby is known by the couple just yet.

This report comes as we know that Zayn has been self-isolating with on-again off-again GF Gigi as he was pictured in her 25th birthday celebrations over the weekend at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

“Sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family,” she captioned one post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s believed the pair rekindled their relationship back in December, and were spotted together out and about in January, before confirming the news on Valentine’s Day with a sweet post.

They first started dating back in 2015.

If the news is true, we couldn’t be happier for the couple! And boy, oh boy will this baby be darn attractive!

Also, maybe this is the real reason why Zayn isn’t taking part in the One Direction reunion? He’s a little busy preparing to be a dad!