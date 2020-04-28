It seems there’s a celeb baby boom happening at the moment while we’re all stuck in self-isolation!
First there was Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarenegger. Then Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. And now reports suggest that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby too!
TMZ is reporting that family sources have confirmed the exciting news, saying that Gigi is about 20 weeks along in the pregnancy. Numerous other publications are also reporting the news, although they say it’s unclear how far along Gigi is.
It’s also unclear whether the sex of the baby is known by the couple just yet.
This report comes as we know that Zayn has been self-isolating with on-again off-again GF Gigi as he was pictured in her 25th birthday celebrations over the weekend at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.
“Sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family,” she captioned one post.
View this post on Instagram
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
It’s believed the pair rekindled their relationship back in December, and were spotted together out and about in January, before confirming the news on Valentine’s Day with a sweet post.
They first started dating back in 2015.
If the news is true, we couldn’t be happier for the couple! And boy, oh boy will this baby be darn attractive!
Also, maybe this is the real reason why Zayn isn’t taking part in the One Direction reunion? He’s a little busy preparing to be a dad!