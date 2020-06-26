No doubt you binged Normal People and were left wanting more.

Well, we have great news for you.

The hit TV show is coming back!

A two-episode special of the Sally Rooney novel adaptation is reportedly on the way for Comic Relief, “a major UK charity, with a vision of a just world, free from poverty.”

But, there is a catch.

The new episodes will be set 40 years in the future which means we’ll finally know what happened to Marianne and Connell.

“There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits,” Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis told RTÉ Radio 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it.

“But it’s really, it’s really beautiful. One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen.

“I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People.”

It’s also been confirmed that Sally Rooney’s other novel, Conversations with Friends, will also be adapted for tv.

You can watch Normal People on Stan now.

Advertisement