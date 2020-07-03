If you watch FRIENDS very closely, you’ll likely find little gems and easter eggs hidden in each episode, from funny messages written on Chandler and Joey’s Etch A Sketch to this one nod to a cast member’s family.

Fans of the long running sitcom have only just realised that a particular moment from the iconic wedding episode, ‘The One With Chanler and Monica’s Wedding’, is actually an easter egg linked to Jennifer Aniston.

The season 7 finale is jam packed with goodies, like hello, the fact that Rachel (played by Jen Aniston) is pregnant with Ross’ baby, so it’s no wonder that we didn’t take much notice of this small moment at first.

But after looking deeper into the moment, one-eagle-eyed viewed discovered an interesting detail.

The moment happens after Joey gets stuck at his film shoot and Rachel has to scramble and find someone else to officiate the ceremony.

Searching through the hotel, Rachel stumbles across another wedding after spotting a sign that said “Anastassakis Papasifakis wedding”.

It seems like a small moment but what we know now is that one of those last names actually has much more significance than we first thought.

Turns out the Jen’s father John Aniston was actually born Yiannis Antonios Anastasakis in Crete, Greece.

How cute is that!

We definitely need to go re-watch this episode now, not just for this moment, but because it’s definitely one of our favs!