The world has recently been stunned by The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Shining light on the conservatorship that was placed over the star’s life 13 years ago, the ‘Free Britney’ movement and her ongoing court movement, people have been quite amazed by how much power the superstar’s father, Jamie Spears actually has over her life.

In anticipation of the documentary airing on Australian television tonight, Jase & PJ spoke to fan and protester Megan Radford, who features in the film.

In this uncut interview, Megan gives her take on the “traumatic” lifestyle Britney is living and what viewers can expect to take away from the documentary.

Framing Britney Spears airs at 9PM on Channel Nine.

