Foxtel has axed its home-grown music channels in preparation for its new partnership with US conglomerate, ViacomCBS.

Music channels MAX, CMC and [V] will come to an end on June 30th, bringing an end to a 25-year history of championing Aussie music.

TMN report that all employees of the affected channels will also be departing the business.

Foxtel has also revealed a new partnership with ViacomCBS, with the pay-TV giants telling the publication that the new agreement will provide viewers with a “broader variety of music genres”, which will include a kid-friendly music channel.

Foxtel Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “We are delighted to forge this new partnership with ViacomCBS which reaffirms Foxtel’s commitment to music television designed for Australian audiences.

“The agreement continues the refresh of Foxtel’s channel line-up and provides our customers with an even greater choice of music genres. ViacomCBS are global leaders in music television with a long-standing commitment to Australian music and we are pleased to continue building on our relationship with them with this historic new arrangement.”

The new music line-up will commence on July 1st, and will cover rock and pop, contemporary and country, charts and dance, urban R&B, easy listening and the all-time classics.

