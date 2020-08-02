Four more Woolworths stores in Victoria have closed over fears they have been exposed to Coronavirus.

The stores in Bundoora, Cranbourne East and Karingal were deep cleaned on Sunday and the Newmarket store was cleaned overnight on Monday.

All stores are open as usual, with earlier closing times due to the mandated 8PM curfew in Melbourne.

All four stores have reported positive Coronavirus cases in employees.

The employee at the Karingal Hub and Bundoora stores last worked on July 28.

The Cranbourne East employee last worked on July 29, with Newmarket last working on July 30.

Customers who have been to all four stores are being told to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus for two weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place,” Woolworths said in a statement on its website.

“As an extra precautionary measure the store had an additional deep clean overnight.”