He was a fan favourite and he’s apparently STILL looking for love.

2018’s Nasser Sultan is going to go on a date on Channel 7’s reality show First Dates and he’s posted a video asking us to tune in…please…please tune in.

Okay the video is actually kind of adorable, you can’t help but like Nasser!!

‘I’ll be appearing in your lounge rooms with my beautiful date. I’m not going to give away too much,’ he says to his 335 000 followers!

Nasser obviously is not ready to let go of being on our screens, having made appearances in Trial by Kyle and applied to be on Love Island AND Big Brother.

He’s also dabbled in releasing music…obviously.

But all I really want for our little Nasser is fall in love and settle down with someone.