In case you hadn’t heard yet, the next season of The Bachelorette is going to be double trouble.

We’ve got fan favourite from Matt Agnew’s season, Elly Miles and then also her sister Becky Miles!

I’m the first to admit that I was dubious about the idea, but then I watched the trailer and it looks like a whole lot of fun!

The guys have NOT been told that there will be two girls at the end of the red carpet so watching their reactions is priceless.

Each sister is looking for one guy each, not some strange atypical polyamorous relationship thankfully.

This year… things are a little different! Get ready for double the romance and double the fun with sisters, Elly and Becky 💕

This year… things are a little different! Get ready for double the romance and double the fun with sisters, Elly and Becky 💕

Also…there’s a french guy where Osher should be so I’m confused and a little distraught to be honest….

I’m sure we’ll get more answers soon!

