The Crown series 4 will be released on Netflix on November the 15th and we’re finally getting a good look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The Crown’s Instagram account dropped first look pictures of the famous cast recreating royal moments in history.

Season 4 finished filming before the global pandemic and is apparently ending in the 1980’s, whereas series 5 will start telling the story of the Royal family during the early 90’s and The Crown’s set to finish up in series 6 set in 2003.

The images released show star Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, recreating her entrance to the Royal Opera House in 1981.

Gillian Anderson nailing her role as the Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher as she enters Downing Street in 1979.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia Colman as The Queen attending the Royal Variety performance with Prince Phillip, the show depicts this as occurring in 1984 but in actual fact the pair were guests of honour in 1985.

Erin Doherty playing Princess Anne in her famous white/yellow outfit and fascinator which she wore to Diana and Charles wedding in 1981.

Corrin looking gorgeous in another shot of Diane in a buttercream two piece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleman as The Queen and O’Conner as Charles in a tense exchange.

This season is the one everyone’s been waiting for since the start of the show and is going to be incredible just from the look of the cast alone!

Watch the preview for series 4 below.



Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement