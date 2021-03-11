A factory has been engulfed in flames in Preston this morning, with 12 firefighting crews called to the scene to battle the blaze.

The building is right next to the popular Preston Hotel on the corner of Spencer Street.

High St Preston (Melbourne, Victoria) building fire. Bit of action. pic.twitter.com/hpRbBviHRo — Owen McCrink (@ojm) March 11, 2021

Thick smoke has covered the area and whilst VicEmergency has said there is no threat to the community, there has been advice given that people should close their windows.

High Street is currently closed between Regent and Wood Street while emergency services are on the scene. It’s best to use Spring Street or Plenty Road as alternatives for travel and allow extra time.