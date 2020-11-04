We’re always keen for a new season of Grey’s Anatomy, however its 17th season (woah) could arguably be the most anticipated yet – it will be reflecting the coronavirus pandemic.

Our favourite characters will be wearing masks and medical-grade PPE as they handle each crisis, and from the looks of the fresh trailer, things are set to get quite heavy for Meredith Grey!

The season will pick up one month into the COVID-19 crisis and will feature a special crossover episode with American drama series Station 19.

Ellen Pompeo has earlier said the season has been dedicated to “all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing.”

“This season is for you with humility and a bit of humour to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

