Luxury fashion brand alice McCALL has now gone into voluntary administration, sadly following a long line of retailers that have had to shut up shop due to COVID-19.

Fashion designer behind the brand Alice McCall herself gave a statement to 9News discussing her need to ‘edit down’ the business and rework into a more sustainable business model for the future which sounds EXCELLENT!

“Due to the unprecedented effects that COVID-19 has had on our economy, as well as some unsustainable bricks and mortar rental obligations, I have had to make necessary decision to edit down my business.”

Although an insolvency firm has stepped in to give a helping hand in recovering the business, a number of stores will close and redundancies will be handed out.

Not all is lost though, although the future of in-person stores are in question, Alice McCall’s online stores will continue to function as usual.