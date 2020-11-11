The first clue for I’m ‘A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ has been revealed and fans of the show reckon they know who it is!

The show’s Instagram post shows a woman in a wedding dress holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Dearest I’m A Celeb fans, you’re cordially invited to… uhh… something! Keep your eyes peeled this Friday. WHAT IS IT? #ImACelebrityAU.”

My initial reaction was ‘Oh, MAFS!’ because that’s the obvious choice… obviously.

But there seem to be 2 other very popular guesses.

BINDI IRWIN

People think it’s Bindi because the wedding dress looks VERY SIMILAR to her wedding dress, but to me it just looks like a similar lace number.

2. TONI COLETTE

Because the dress is giving STRONG Muriel’s Wedding vibes and the bouquet is almost identical too.

What do you think?

Are we thinking too much into it? Is it just going to be a MAFS contestant?