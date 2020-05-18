Fans have been left seriously concerned for Ryan Seacrest’s health after a strange moment on TV.

People took to Twitter to express their concern during the virtual American Idol finale, which 45-year-old Seacrest hosts.

Ryan was broadcasting the finale from home and near the end of the episode, fans began to notice that he started acting a bit strange and exhibited possible symptoms of a stroke.

They began to notice that Ryan’s eyes appeared swollen and some of his words were a bit slurred and jumbled.

Ryan Seacrest’s rep responds to fans’ fears that he suffered stroke during #AmericanIdol finale https://t.co/p5Zoncwf58 pic.twitter.com/bSpNU83WnA — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 18, 2020

Is Ryan Secrest okay? Did anyone else notice something was wrong with his eye? @RyanSeacrest @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol — Jenna Perrine (@jenper_xoxo) May 18, 2020

Something went wrong right before they announced and he was acting weird. Speech, eyes… — Jordan DeArmon (@JordanDeArmon) May 18, 2020

So, does anyone know if @RyanSeacrest is okay?! He looked like he was having a stroke and they cut his final remarks, too- I’ll be watching the news tomorrow that’s for sure. Hope he’s alright. #AmericanIdol #AmericanIdolFinale — Bri DiMattio (@bridimattio) May 18, 2020

The next morning, Seacrest was absent from his hosting duties on TV show Live With Kelly and Ryan over in America, causing more concern from his fans.

However, a rep for Seacrest has since released a statement, saying that his health is fine and like everyone at the moment he’s just feeling the added stress of the world.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep said in a statement with People. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The rep also addressed Ryan’s absence from his breakfast TV show, saying that he took a much deserved day off.

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the statement continued. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

We’re glad to hear that Ryan’s doing well and hopefully he got the rest that he needs! He’s certainly a busy man in the entertainment industry.