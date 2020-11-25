I’ve missed seeing him on my screens, he’s just… so… pretty…

So when I find out that he’ll be starring in a new Christmas film ‘Too Close for Christmas’ where he co-stars with Jessica Lowndes.

The film revolves around a woman called Hayley trying to get Luke (Chad Michael Murray) into the Christmas spirit!

Sounds like the exact kind of cliché Christmas nonsense I’ll be living off over the next month.

Here’s the trailer but be warned… it’s pretty much the whole movie condensed into 2 minutes so it ruins everything.

Why can people not make trailers anymore?!

