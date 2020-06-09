In case you’ve been living under a rock, the best Disney Live Action remake is on the way sometime soon, none other than Hercules. And that news certainly puts the glad in gladiator!

Ever since news of the film broke, there’s been plenty of discussion about who should play the infamous characters.

If we had it our way, we’d have someone like Chris Hemsworth as Hercules, because he’s got that whole God-like thing going on, and Ariana Grande as Megara because she can hold a tune in ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ like no one else.

But it looks like someone had other ideas… You might have seen a cast list photo doing the rounds on the internet recently that appears to have originated on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Family Facebook page.

Before you get too excited by some of the names, it’s a fake list and hasn’t been posted anywhere officially by Disney, but it’s certainly caused a stir online with people divided by some of the names.

The most questionable addition was every girl’s crush Noah Centineo who was listed as playing Hercules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like he’s certainly attractive enough, and he’s a good actor and all, but he certainly wasn’t the first name that came to mind for us when we think ‘Greek God’.

Also, can he sing? Like Herc definitely has to be able to sing because ain’t no way we’re going to see a remake without the classic tune ‘Go The Distance’.

the muses are great, overall great casts but noah centino as hercules? uhhh… idk miss maam u tell me pic.twitter.com/igbazp2sMk — carmen (@kkkarumen) June 8, 2020

What do y’all think about this..personally I don’t see Noah as Hercules whatsoever and I’ve watched the film like 50 times #Hercules pic.twitter.com/FbbpktcNbx — an BLM (@4RUL17) June 8, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

NOAH CENTINEO AS HERCULES?! EVERYTHING IS SO PERFECT EXCEPT FOR HIM NO NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/RxFZ7oxBA1 — ✦ Mel (@khairhes) June 8, 2020

The way I thought this was real and had rant about how wrong Noah is for this part is scary…didn’t know I could be so passionate over a Disney movie #Hercules pic.twitter.com/zruAqM5D2a — Liv✨BLM (@swtnrjinyoung) June 8, 2020

Jodie Comer playing Megara? Well that’s great news. But Noah as Hercules? I’m having my doubts but let’s see. I’m not sure if this is fan made or the real deal? pic.twitter.com/fvg7jcgiwv — AdventureSpy (@SpyAdventure) June 8, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other people listed on the mocked—up cast list include Jodie Comer as Megara, Jeff Goldblu as Hades (which we absolutely stan) Ian McShane as Zeus, Helen Mirren as Hera, Danny DeVito as Philoctetes (obviously), Simon Pegg as Pain, Nick Frost as Panic and Stanley Tucci as Hermes.

The Muses were listed as Jennifer Hudson, Jangle Monae, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones and Amber Riley which sounds incredible, while Helen McCrory, Carol Kane and Imelda Satunton were cast as the three witches.

While it’s believed to be fake, what do you think of the list? You never know, maybe Disney will take some inspiration from this list!