If you’ve clicked on this article, you probably currently have tickets to Harry Styles Aussie tour set to go ahead in November.

Ticketek have yet to cancel or postpone the concert, despite the current state of the world which has fans baffled.

Styles’ ‘World Tour’ is set to begin in two weeks in MEXICO, which is still currently recording over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.

The world tour comes to Australian shores in November, but fans are asking ‘in what world’ can he play multiple arena concerts including Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena when that city is still under a strict 9pm curfew and stage four lockdown.

The company reckons it’s all going ahead as of Saturday, so maybe they know something we don’t?

With artists like The Backstreet Boys, Rod Steward and Alanis Morissette all postponed, I guess we’re all wondering why not Harry?!

What adds to the confusion is that Harry Styles has recently signed on to star in Olivia Wilde’s new thriller which is set to film in the next few months.

So unless he’s secretly a twin, we’re not sure how this is going to happen.

UPDATE: Ticketek has tweeted out a clarification on where they are getting instructions from, it is Live Nation who needs to be stating what is happening about the tour not the ticket agency.

