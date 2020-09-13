If you’ve clicked on this article, you probably currently have tickets to Harry Styles Aussie tour set to go ahead in November.

Ticketek have yet to cancel or postpone the concert, despite the current state of the world which has fans baffled.

Styles’ ‘World Tour’ is set to begin in two weeks in MEXICO, which is still currently recording over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.

The world tour comes to Australian shores in November, but fans are asking ‘in what world’ can he play multiple arena concerts including Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena when that city is still under a strict 9pm curfew and stage four lockdown.

The company reckons it’s all going ahead as of Saturday, so maybe they know something we don’t?

The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December. In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 12, 2020

With artists like The Backstreet Boys, Rod Steward and Alanis Morissette all postponed, I guess we’re all wondering why not Harry?!

What adds to the confusion is that Harry Styles has recently signed on to star in Olivia Wilde’s new thriller which is set to film in the next few months.

So unless he’s secretly a twin, we’re not sure how this is going to happen.

UPDATE: Ticketek has tweeted out a clarification on where they are getting instructions from, it is Live Nation who needs to be stating what is happening about the tour not the ticket agency.

Update to Harry Styles Fans: Ticketek takes its instructions on any news on the Harry Styles tour from the promoter, Live Nation Australia. We are urgently seeking clarification from the promoter and will be back to fans as soon as we have further information from them. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 14, 2020

