Television game show Family Feud is making a comeback! And survey says…YES!

Network 10 have just announced that the show will return to our screens later this year, along with host Grant Denyer.

While Family Feud has been having a “rest” from TV, they’re now coming back with 10 special episodes dedicated to our frontline workers who have been working tirelessly to fight COVID-19 recently.

Each episode will feature doctors, nurses, paramedics, fire fighters, teachers and more, along with three team mates, as they attempt to guess how other people would answer questions with the hopes of winning up to $100,000.

Production on the episodes will comment in July and applications are now open! You can send in yours here.