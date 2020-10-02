Let’s face it – we could all use a trip back to a decade or two when life was a little more simple. You may not be able to jump into a time machine but you can certainly taste it by biting into some old school food and Darrell Lea wants to help you out with that.

The iconic chocolate brand has whipped up Fairy Bread inspired chocolate blocks!

As you can expect, they are filled with 100’s and 1000’s, as well as mini marshmallows for “a simple combination of crunch and soft.” YUM!

The new block popped up on social media and people are racing to shops to try them out!

Darrell Lea Fairy Block is usually priced at $5 (but is currently on special at Woolies for $3). You might have to keep your eyes peeled as some shoppers are having a hard time finding it!