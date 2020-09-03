Granola Bar Company Nature Valley have asked the same question to three generations of families: “When you were a kid, what did you do for fun?”

Memories of blueberry picking, sledding, and fishing trips were shared by the elder generations, but the younger generation all had the same answer: Technology.

One little girl says: “I would die if I didn’t have my tablet”.

Another little boy says: “I forget I’m in a house, that I have parents, that I have a sister, that I have a dog. I just think I’m in the video game.”

The moral of the ad is: “Nature has always been a part of childhood. Let’s make sure it doesn’t stop with us.”

Do you think kids these days are missing out on outdoor experiences?

