Liam Payne has got some pretty big news to share…. and he’s done it in a suitable extravagant way.

The man is now engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry after dating for 2 years!

I don’t know why I didn’t know that, apparently they’ve kept it pretty low key.

She’s a Texan model and, now he’s the kind of weird bit, they first met when she was 15 years old at a One Direction MEET-AND-GREET!!

Like that’s every Directioner’s DREAM, but it’s also kind of creepy because of her age and the power dynamic of being a fan…

ANYWAY, it all worked out I guess?

They were papped our and about and she was totin’ a HUGE ring on her finger that’s been valued at roughly $5.5 million dollars!