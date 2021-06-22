We all remember Ryan, the former tradie who decided to become a stand-up comedian after his stint on MAFS in 2018.

He also appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ for a short but sweet time.

Now Gallagher’s embarking on a new journey, and to be honest it sounds hilarious!

‘Reality’s Ducked’ is what his new comedy special will be called and he’ll be roasting his own past, explaining on Instagram “Can finally release my 2021/2022 show I’ve been writing it for 2 years!”

“A comedy show about what people love to hate and something I’ve had a lot of experience in good old reality tv, I roast all shows all casts not just ones I’ve been on but DUCKIN ALL OF EM! and most of all myself without any ducks given, jokes and stories that can only be told on stage!”

Tickets are going for $30-$35, you can check out the show’s he’s doing closest to you here:

He’s gotten support for ex-reality stars David Genat and Seb Guilhaus!

