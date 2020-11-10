You may remember KC Osborne from the season of MAFS earlier this year.

She claimed to be a dancer for The Pussycat Dolls which she was… kind of.

But, if we’re going to be super honest, it was only after the show when she infamously started dating Michael Goonan that she became a name we really noticed.

However that didn’t work out and now the dancing queen has taken to the studio again and started ‘pop up’ classes with quite the clientele.

She posted a video of herself and a group of women included former Miss Universe Australia, Laura Dundovic dancing up a storm.

“I will be back closer to Xmas for a pop up dance class!”

“Wednesday’s in Alexandria will still be popping each week so come by!”

It’s just Sydney for now.. but who knows if it will come to Melbourne!

If I could get a body like hers doing these classes then sign me the heck up!