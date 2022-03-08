Married At First Sight Is EVERYWHERE at the moment, and even former contestants have proven to have sustained lasting fame from their time on the show.

Probably one of the most successful at this is none other than former villain Jessika Power, who turned her MAFS time into a stint on Big Brother VIP, and UK reality show Celebs Go Dating after moving there last year, and is rumoured to be starring on Love Island UK!

It’s been rumoured Power could be now starring in her OWN reality travel show, inspired by the iconic 00’s hit show The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie.

According to The Herald Sun, the “fish out of water” series will see Jessika journey across the country “exploring known and not-so-known towns, communities and coastlines from Melbourne to Brisbane”.

Her potential co-star could be her BB co-star Imogen Anthony, who also happens to be the ex girlfriend of our very own Kyle Sandilands!

Would you watch it?

