Remember Dan from last year’s Big Brother?

He made it to the top 3 and always talked about how he was still in love with his ex?

Well, he used to play semi-pro footy before giving up on his dreams which definitely gave him an athletic edge in the house.

However now, according to The Herald Sun, has reported that he’s giving it a crack again.

“I know a lot of mates probably think I am taking the mickey but it’s something I want to do.”

“I have kept fit the whole time and if you are looking at someone who knows senior footy and knows how game plans work, I ould be a handy pick-up on a list for half a year as back-up,” he spoke to the publication.

