Matty J and Laura Byrne got engaged all the way back in 2019 and after recently having their second child ‘Lola’ in February the pair have their eyes set on their next milestone!

Byrne hosted a Q&A Insta sesh with her followers and someone naturally prodded about their nuptials asking “When are you guys planning on getting married? Any wedding plans or no rush?”

To which Laura replied “We’ve just got ourselves a wonderful wedding planner @kashayaco because we have zero time…but we are getting married at the end of this year. At least Matt now has the wedding dance in the bag.”

The dancing line references the fact that Matt’s gonna be on Dancing With The Stars, so she’s right, he’ll be bringing all the razzle-dazzle to the event!

Good luck to the two of them, it’ll be such a special day.

