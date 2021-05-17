We all remember the gorgeous Bella Varelis as the runner-up of Locky’s season of The Bachelor.

Her giant gorgeous almond eyes melted all our hearts (and Locky’s) right from the red carpet first episode.

But she was WRONGED (kind of), when Locky told her he loved her and then the next day broke up with her.

OUCH.

Regardless Locky is still with his winner, Irina… and Bella has moved on herself.

Bella has uploaded a post on Instagram hinting to ‘big changes’ in her life starting the caption with ‘baby blues’… what?

“baby blues 🦋 currently in the middle of a big change and I can’t wait to share it with you guys (there’s a hint in this caption)✨🌸”

I honestly don’t know what else that caption could mean but if it’s not about a baby then she’s a TEASE DAMMIT.

People in the comments are getting creative with what it could be and it’s honestly hilarious.

I reckon blue hair is a really good guess actually!!