Rumours were swirling earlier this week that ex-Bachie contestant Bella Varelis was ‘hotly pursuing’ current Bachelorette front runner Frazer Neate!

Yesterday Bella spoke with the The Wash, addressing the rumours that were plastered everywhere.

“Literally never spoken to the bloke,” she told the publication, putting an end to that.

The rumours flared up after there were reports that she was following Frazer on Instagram, which is NOT ENOUGH to think they’re even affiliated!

Bella’s openly said she’s not looking for a relationship at this point in time and wants to focus on herself.

