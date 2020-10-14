Angie Kent is doing what most Australia reality stars aim to do, navigate a career in the film industry.

After Kent started her career on Gogglebox and then snagged herself a role as The Bachelorette in 2019 recently breaking up with winner Carlin Sterritt.

However it looks like she’s picked herself up after the breakup, landing herself a role in an upcoming feature film ‘ The Possessed.’

When asked why she’s pursuing the horror genre “I didn’t think I’d get it. I had to be really quite frightened in the audition, and you know what? Why not. Life’s for living and I love a good adventure,” she replied to Studio 10.

Her co-stars include the ever so shiny Lincoln Lewis, John Jarratt from Wolf Creek, Melissa Tkautz of Real Housewife of Sydney and villain from Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor Romy Poulier.

Production will begin in Queensland this month and the film is set to release in 2021.

