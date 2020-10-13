Honey Badger has joined a stellar cast on the set of SAS Australia, Channel 7’s new celebrity reality television show.

New Idea has brought up the possibility that they’re perhaps… more than friends?

And honestly, it makes sense, they have a lot in common!

Nick Cummins is 33, Ali is 34 and both have shared the experience on being The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

They’re also both hugely into fitness and travel…

An insider told the magazine that “Nick is definitely Ali’s type in every way… I could totally see these two together.”

However we have to remember, Ali only broke up with her Bachie winner Taite Radley last month after almost 2 years together in July!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the online magazine, Oetjen is ready to move on.

They’ll both be appearing on SAS Australia together from Monday 19th October on Channel 7.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1