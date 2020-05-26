We all remember Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, she was the girl that was hated by all the other girls and got Matt REALLY hot under the collar.
There were a few steamy scenes between the two that got Australia a little riled up but ultimately she became an advocate for anti-slut shaming and really stood her ground.
Marking one year since her season, Abbie posted a lengthy post on instagram yesterday talking about her time on the show.
“It’s been the toughest but most rewarding year of my life and I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt.” she wrote and then went on to say “It changed my life, and the adversity faced during and after the show is the reason I get to do what I love, and also the reason I got to look the hottest I will ever look”.
Finale was filmed a year ago, how?! It’s been the toughest but most rewarding year of my life and I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt. It changed my life, and the adversity faced during and after the show is the reason I get to do what I love, and also the reason I got to look the hottest I will ever look. (Thanks @helendowsley and @kim_styledbycapitalk) I had some BTS photos to share but instead I’m gifting you with the stages of grief as told by my finale rejection because if you can’t laugh at yourself what is the point? Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance (acceptance is told by photos taken of me at the airport trying to find a new boyfriend with an M&M, Nelson Mandela and a Springbok) (also they kinda arent in that order lmao) Before we left the hotel, I was still laughing and trying to distract myself from the PANIC. I was so scared of what eventually did happen, but I wish I could go back in time and tell lil 23 year old bebe Abbie “Everything will be fucking great, and your value does not lie in the validation of a man, even if you love him.” On the way to film, I was actually really calm. I knew the decision had been made and my time in therapy had taught me there’s no point to worry twice. We had a Sat phone bc we were in the South African wilderness and whatever, and we kept singing “you used to call me on my sat phone”. Panicked me thought it was comic GENIUS. Clearly I was shocked at the final result, I didn’t see a need to doubt myself because I didn’t want to ruin any remaining time with Matt second guessing myself, I don’t regret this. When I applied for The Bachelor it was honestly, for a laugh. (Despite some people deciding ill intent without evidence 🙃) I didnt have any way of comprehending what I was about to go through, even at finale, after I was dumped on le rock, I thought it was the worst thing to happen to me, but now, because of my resilience, I’M FINE!!!!
Abbie accompanied the post with a series of footage from the season finale of the show and some photos post-show after her heartbreak.
“Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance (acceptance is told by photos taken of me at the airport trying to find a new boyfriend with an M&M…)”
At least she managed to laugh it off, but Abbie’s battle was just beginning.
The amount of hate she received post-show was unwarranted and must have been extremely difficult to get through but she came out stronger!
“I didn’t have any way of comprehending what I was about to go through, even at finale, after I was dumped on le rock, I thought it was the worst thing to happen to me, but now, because of my resilience, I’M FINE!!!!”
You go girl!