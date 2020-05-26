We all remember Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, she was the girl that was hated by all the other girls and got Matt REALLY hot under the collar.

There were a few steamy scenes between the two that got Australia a little riled up but ultimately she became an advocate for anti-slut shaming and really stood her ground.

Marking one year since her season, Abbie posted a lengthy post on instagram yesterday talking about her time on the show.

“It’s been the toughest but most rewarding year of my life and I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt.” she wrote and then went on to say “It changed my life, and the adversity faced during and after the show is the reason I get to do what I love, and also the reason I got to look the hottest I will ever look”.

Abbie accompanied the post with a series of footage from the season finale of the show and some photos post-show after her heartbreak.

“Shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance (acceptance is told by photos taken of me at the airport trying to find a new boyfriend with an M&M…)”

At least she managed to laugh it off, but Abbie’s battle was just beginning.

The amount of hate she received post-show was unwarranted and must have been extremely difficult to get through but she came out stronger!

“I didn’t have any way of comprehending what I was about to go through, even at finale, after I was dumped on le rock, I thought it was the worst thing to happen to me, but now, because of my resilience, I’M FINE!!!!”

You go girl!