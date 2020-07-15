Have you got Amazon Prime Video?

If spend more time scrolling through Netflix & Stan than you do actually watching movies and TV shows, then check out this streaming platform.

Sign up now and you get a 30-day free trial so you can literally try before you buy!

You won’t be disappointed with Amazon’s content, with titles like the critically acclaimed ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ starring Reece Witherspoon & Kerry Washington…

… The Amazon exclusive ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’, a reality TV series starring some of Australia’s best comedians and hosted by Rebel Wilson…

… PLUS SO MANY MORE GREAT OFFERINGS!

Check out the list of great movies and TV shows landing on the platform this month below:

Homeland S1-S7, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip, 1 July

Top Gear: Winter Olympics Special, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: Polar, 1 July

Frasier S1-S11, 1 July

Prison Break S1-S5, 1 July

Furious 6, 1 July

Top Gear S1-S25, 1 July

Glee S1-S6, 1 July

Fast & Furious 7, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip II, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: Botswana, 1 July

American Horror Story S1-S5, 1 July

Mad Men S1-S7, 3 July

The X Files S1-S11, 7 July

Breathe: Into The Shadows S1, 10 July

Luther S1-S4, 10 July

New Girl S1-S7, 15 July

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist S1, 24 July

