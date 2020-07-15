Have you got Amazon Prime Video?
If spend more time scrolling through Netflix & Stan than you do actually watching movies and TV shows, then check out this streaming platform.
Sign up now and you get a 30-day free trial so you can literally try before you buy!
You won’t be disappointed with Amazon’s content, with titles like the critically acclaimed ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ starring Reece Witherspoon & Kerry Washington…
… The Amazon exclusive ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’, a reality TV series starring some of Australia’s best comedians and hosted by Rebel Wilson…
… PLUS SO MANY MORE GREAT OFFERINGS!
Check out the list of great movies and TV shows landing on the platform this month below:
Homeland S1-S7, 1 July
Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip, 1 July
Top Gear: Winter Olympics Special, 1 July
Top Gear: Special: Polar, 1 July
Frasier S1-S11, 1 July
Prison Break S1-S5, 1 July
Furious 6, 1 July
Top Gear S1-S25, 1 July
Glee S1-S6, 1 July
Fast & Furious 7, 1 July
Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip II, 1 July
Top Gear: Special: Botswana, 1 July
American Horror Story S1-S5, 1 July
Mad Men S1-S7, 3 July
The X Files S1-S11, 7 July
Breathe: Into The Shadows S1, 10 July
Luther S1-S4, 10 July
New Girl S1-S7, 15 July
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist S1, 24 July
