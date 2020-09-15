Tis a staple in any true blue Aussie’s life.
Whether you first tasted them as a child or your first experience was as a youth when your mates were too poor to buy a ‘real’ cake.
The Woolies mudcake.
Iconic, moist, delicious and mass produced in a factory.
Obviously.
If you thought otherwise then mate, you’ve got a thing or two to learn about in life.
TikTok user @FoodFactoryAus uploaded a video of the glorious production line of the humble mudcake, where we can watch how they’re delectably dunked into their chocolate frosting topping.
It’s beautiful but I probably didn’t want to see it to be honest.
Some magic should be kept a secret….
