Record-breaking football player Cameron Smith has announced his retirement after months of speculation.

On Wednesday the former captain was honoured alongside fellow Storm icon Billy Slater with a statue outside AAMI Park.

Smith’s announcement ends months of speculation about the star’s playing future.

Through a statement on social media Cameron said;

“I’ve spent a few months now up in Queensland with the family. For me, I look back on my career and just found that I’m very fortunate to be part of an organisation with great people and footballers,”

“It felt like the right time after the finish to last year.

“You couldn’t have asked for more than finishing with a premiership at a club I’ve played my whole career.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith explained why it had taken so long for him to reach this point.

“I’ve been wrestling with the decision for quite some time. In the weeks after the season had finished guys like Billy and guys I’ve grown quite close to, just trying to talk to them about my situation and how they came to the conclusion as to when it was the right time,” he said.

At 37, Smith is the highest-capped player in rugby league history with a record 430 NRL games, 42 State of Origin appearances and 56 Tests for Australia.

It’s without a doubt he will be leaving behind a legacy that will be very hard to follow.

We are wishing him all the best with his future endeavours.

Advertisement

Advertisement