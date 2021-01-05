Congratulations are in order!

E! News reports that actress Emma Stone is pregnant, expecting her first baby with Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, who she privately married in 2020.

Sources tell E! News, “Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!”

The news of the couple’s first child has not been publicly addressed as yet, but in photos published by The Daily Mail, a visibly pregnant Stone can be seen cradling her bump!

Just over four months ago it was confirmed by People magazine that the La La Land actress had wedded McCary during a private ceremony in September.

On the thought of growing up, getting married and having children, Emma shared to Elle Magazine, “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything.”

“As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” Stone continued.

“And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Congratulations to the pair!