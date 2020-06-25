Looks like congratulations are in order for actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund who are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Us Weekly reports that the 29-year-old Wild Child actress is pregnant with her boyfriend of just over a year. They haven’t personally confirmed the news themselves but a source close to the couple let the cat out of the bag to Us Weekly.

The pair were first linked back in March 2019 after they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

This came after Emma ended her engagement to on-again, off-again fiancee Evan Peters.

Congratulations to Emma and Garrett on the exciting news!