I’ve been saying this a lot lately, but… feel old yet?

Eminem’s little baby girl, the one who’s name featured in numerous of his songs, has just turned 25 years old.

Reality is a cruel mistress.

Hailie Mather’s posted a photo of her big day on Instagram looking absolutely gorgeous in a black dress with golden birthday balloons behind her.

“25 on the 25th … even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ”

“merry christmas & happy holidays everyone!!”

Hailie is a social media influencer with 2 million people following her lifestyle type content including the likes of Cardi B and Shawn Mendes!

Happy Birthday to the girl who’s name everyone rapped to, we hope 2021 brings a little more ‘gold’ to Hailie’s life (and everyone else’s for that matter)