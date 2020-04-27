I just- This really represents a funny side to Eminem that I didn’t realise existed.

The man, the myth, the legend has packaged up spaghetti and delivered it to healthcare workers in Detroit with the label ‘Mum’s Spaghetti’ on the package.

Eminem Donated Spaghetti Cups to DMC Hospital Healthcare Workers in Detroit Tonight pic.twitter.com/aozKJpiLxr — RileyTaugor 🙁 (@RileyTaugor) April 21, 2020

Apparently there wasn’t any press involved, this was done quietly and because he wanted to help…

WHICH IS HOW CHARITY SHOULD BE but celebrities forget that sometimes.

The word got out when workers started sharing photos of their spaghetti online.

The spaghetti isn’t LITERALLY made by his mother obviously, it’s made by a catering company that’s worked with him on previous charity endeavours.

But what a legend, he’s fed those that are putting their lives at risk every day AND has given them a collectible to cherish forever.