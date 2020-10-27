Emily Ratajkowski has used very conventional methods to announce her pregnancy, by featuring on the cover of Vogue magazine.

She’s also filmed a pregnancy reveal video with Vogue directed by LENA DUNHAM titled ‘Who will you be’ which is just next level extra but also very beautiful.

She shows the progression of her baby bump and shots of her ultrasounds.

“There’s a quietness that comes with pregnancy, a humbling…I’m listening for you. I’m full of wonder… You feel like the world’s potential.”

It looks like Emily will not be revealing her child’s sex if the Vogue cover is anything to go by.

I hope her and Gigi Hadid’s baby are best friends!

