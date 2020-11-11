There are absolutely no surprises here because ‘Emily in Paris’ was all anyone could talk about for a while.

Netflix creatively announced yesterday through the form of Sylvie Grateau (Emily’s boss).

“She has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during the short time at Savoir.”

“Call it bonne chance or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive.”

“We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.”

No news yet on when but at least we can rest easy knowing season 2 is coming!