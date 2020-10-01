With ‘The Bachelorette’ starting up again next Wednesday, let’s let loose all the rumours, all the theories-EVERYTHING in anticipation!

Roughly two weeks ago, So Dramatic! posted a pic of someone called Joe Woodbury where one of The Bachelorette’s Elly Miles has commented.

Joe is a mechanic and also plays for the Cessnock Goannas rugby team and he looks a little familiar doesn’t he?

Channel 10 agrees with me….

“This is NOT a drill. Joe looks very familiar to one of our Bachelorettes…”

Both Elly and Joe are from Newcastle which explains why they know each other, everyone knows everyone in Newcastle.

But HOW do they know each other? Have they dated before? Are they mates? Is it another Honey Badger/Cass Woods situation where they worked out together?

Now that production has ended, Elly STILL follows Joe on Insta so…. I wonder what that means!