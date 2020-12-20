It’s been roughly 3 weeks since Elliot Page made headlines, opening up and affirming his gender to the world.

Since then, as expected, Page has probably been taking a lot of TLC time…

But now, the actor has posted his first selfie on his Instagram since ‘coming out’ and honestly, DAMN Elliot you’re looking good.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” he captioned on his photo.

So without further ado….everyone meet… *DRUM ROLL*… Elliot Page!

Advertisement

Advertisement

From where I’m sitting, the outpour of good will and good vibes has been immense but I’m sure Page is battling all sorts of trolls on the internet and it can be a hard place to exist.

Congratulations for being so brave and being a role model for so many young transgender youth in the world!

With such a huge following, you’ve definitely done some good.