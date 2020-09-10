The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming ramping up for its Season 18 premiere and the series is going to address the reports of its toxic workplace culture.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres made an announcement and nodded to the viral reports of her approach to her long-running franchise.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” the host said in a statement for the show, which returns September 21.

It’s understood it will be filmed without an in-studio audience.

For its premiere, the series booked Tiffany Haddish. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are scheduled to appear during the first week of the season.

In mid-August, The Ellen DeGeneres Show fired three top producers following allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, intimidation, among other issues.

In a report from Variety, Ellen staffers were recently called together for a video conference chat, where the host was brought “to the point of tears,” while sharing the news with her 200+ staff.

