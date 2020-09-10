Star of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo has posted the first pics of the beloved team back at work to create Season 17 of the hit show.

Fans have been left hanging after Covid-19 led to a 6-month filming hiatus. There’s a lot of questions unanswered: Will Richard and Catherine rekindle their love? What has happened to DeLuca? Will Owen take Teddy back after her affair with Tom?!

But today we got some sneak peaks of the cast back together thanks to Pompeo who posted these two gems on her Instagram.

The star, who plays lead character Meredith Grey, said she is dedicating her 17th Season to all the frontline healthcare workers who have died from Covid in 2020.

In a heartfelt post of her in surgical garb alongside McWidow (Richard Flood) she wrote: “First time back in my scrubs… since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud 🙏🏼”

She also posted a video with Jackson (Jesse Williams) topless – thanks Ellen.

What will Shonda have in store for us next?!