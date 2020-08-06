Ellen Pompeo is the face and soul of Grey’s Anatomy.

The show is completely unimaginable without her, she’s GREY.

The star recently gave a very honest interview on Jemele Hill’s podcast where she revealed the real reason she never strayed from her role on the show.

“You know, I made choices to stay on the show. For me, personally, a healthy home life was more important than career.”

Ellen Pompeo really exposes herself in this interview as she continues to talk about her childhood.

“I didn’t grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So to have a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart.”

She did just that, currently married with three children she lives with a full family and doesn’t that warm up your heart.

So as an actor, why did she decide to stay on one show for as long as she has?

Grey’s Anatomy has been running for 15 years since 2005 with Pompeo in the starring role!

“I made a decision to make money and not chase creative acting roles. That’s what, ultimately, I think, the hustler in me – I don’t like chasing anything, ever. And acting to me, in my experience, was a lot of chasing” she said.

“You’ve got to chase roles, you’ve got to beg for roles, you’ve got to convince people. And although I produce and it’s the same kind of thing, I think I still do it from a place of, I’m never that thirsty because I’m financially set”.

I actually have so much respect for her honesty, and it makes so much sense!

