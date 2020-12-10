US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for the coronavirus but is feeling fine.

The comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said in an Instagram post.

A spokesperson for the studio Telepictures released the following statement: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

The announcement comes after a report by Buzzfeed claiming that the show had been losing advertising and celebrity bookings in the wake of toxic workplace allegations.

“In a typical year, ‘12 Days of Giveaways’ is huge,” an employee told Buzzfeed.

They added, “We’ve basically claimed Christmas on daytime TV… Everyone wants to be in the audience. Everyone wants the gifts. And so we line up all these crazy sponsors, and people love it. But this year, our ‘12 Days’ is more condensed. We don’t have as many sponsors. This feels like our make-it-or-break-it moment.”